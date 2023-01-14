German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -Bild
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 01:12 IST
Germany's defence minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, daily Bild reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter.
Lambrecht has decided to step down to allow for a fresh start at the ministry but the exact time of her departure is not yet clear, the newspaper added.
A defence ministry spokesperson described the report as "rumours that we don't comment on."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Christine Lambrecht
- Bild
- Germany
Advertisement