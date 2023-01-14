Left Menu

German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -Bild

Updated: 14-01-2023 01:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 01:12 IST
German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -Bild

Germany's defence minister Christine Lambrecht plans to resign, daily Bild reported on Friday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Lambrecht has decided to step down to allow for a fresh start at the ministry but the exact time of her departure is not yet clear, the newspaper added.

A defence ministry spokesperson described the report as "rumours that we don't comment on."

