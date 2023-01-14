Left Menu

Japan's Kishida say allies must act in concert on China

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 02:07 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 02:07 IST
Japan, the United States and Europe must act in unison on China, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said in Washington on Friday, during a visit aimed at enhancing Tokyo's U.S. alliance in the face of growing challenges from Beijing.

Kishida said in a speech at Johns Hopkins School of Advanced International Studies (SAIS) that China was the central challenge for both Japan and the United States. "It is absolutely imperative for Japan, the United States and Europe to stand united in managing our respective relationship with China," he added.

Kishida earlier met President Joe Biden at the White House who said the United States remained strongly committed to its alliance with Japan and praised Tokyo's "historic" defense reforms announced last month.

