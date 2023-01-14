Peru president apologizes for dozens of protest deaths

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte apologized for dozens of deaths caused in protests across the country in recent weeks, speaking to the nation in a late-night transmission on Friday.

Weeks of protests have left at least 42 dead since early December, when former leader Pedro Castillo was ousted and detained after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress.

