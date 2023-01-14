Left Menu

Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 14-01-2023 09:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 09:08 IST
Sharad Yadav's last rites to take place in his ancestral village in MP
  • Country:
  • India

The last rites of veteran socialist leader and former Janata Dal (United) president Sharad Yadav will take place at his ancestral village in Madhya Pradesh's Narmadapuram district on Saturday.

The former Union minister died on Thursday at a private hospital in Gurugram at the age of 75.

Former JD (U) Madhya Pradesh unit head and a close associate of Sharad Yadav, Govind Yadav, told PTI on Friday that the veteran politician's last rites will be performed at his ancestral village Ankhmau in Babai tehsil of Narmadapuram (formerly Hoshangabad) district on Saturday afternoon.

''The mortal remains of Yadav will be brought from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh by a chartered plane at 11 am and taken to his ancestral village Ankhmau by road. The last rites will be at 1:30 pm,'' he said.

The rites will be performed by Sharad Yadav's son Shantanu Bundela, the late politician's nephew Shailesh Yadav informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023