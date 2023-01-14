Left Menu

Punjab: Bharat Jodo Yatra resumes from Ladhowal

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 14-01-2023 09:59 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 09:43 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra (Photo: Congress Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladhowal here Saturday morning as part of its Punjab leg. The foot march took a break on Friday in the wake of Lohri festival.

The Punjab leg of the foot march had begun on Wednesday from Sirhind in Fatehgarh Sahib.

During the yatra, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, MPs Mansih Tewari, Gurjeet Singh Aujla, Kapurthala MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh, former ministers Vijay Inder Singla and other party leaders accompanied Gandhi.

Braving cold weather conditions, scores of people joined the foot march.

Many party supporters were carrying the national flag during the yatra.

According to the yatra schedule, it will halt for the night near village Mehat in Phagwara in Kapurthala.

The yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will conclude in Srinagar by January 30, with Gandhi hoisting the national flag in the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

