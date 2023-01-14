Left Menu

'Santro' Ravi' subjected to inquiry, will be produced before judge: Mysuru police

PTI | Mysuru | Updated: 14-01-2023 12:39 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 11:59 IST
'Santro' Ravi' subjected to inquiry, will be produced before judge: Mysuru police
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

K S Manjunath alias 'Santro' Ravi', accused of being the kingpin in human trafficking and having links with politicians, has been brought to Mysuru and after completing procedures and preliminary inquiry, he will be produced before the court, police said on Saturday.

He was arrested by the Karnataka police in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Friday.

'Santro' Ravi', 51, has been arrested in connection with a case filed by his wife in Mysuru alleging she was drugged, raped and forced into marriage in 2019.

''As you are aware we had secured him yesterday, we brought him last night and reached here early this morning.. We have got him examined medically, now procedures and basic inquiry is on,'' Mysuru police commissioner Ramesh Bhanot said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said after subjecting him to inquiry once, considering the time, he will be produced before the judge.

''Leaving the travelling time, we will have to produce him within 24 hours before the judge, after completing the formalities, we will produce,'' he added.

Allegations and cases against him had created a flutter in political circles for the last couple of weeks, with the Opposition parties releasing photographs and accusing ruling BJP leaders of hobnobbing with him.

Also, audio clips of 'Santro' Ravi bragging of his proximity to the government and police officials were doing the rounds.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered a probe and said that even politicians from opposition parties had links with him.

All other cases he is linked to or are pending against him, including political would be looked into in the days to come, police had said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
2
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global
4
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023