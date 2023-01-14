Rahul Gandhi expresses shock over death of Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary during Yatra
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the sudden demise of party MP and senior leader Santokh Singh Chaudhary during the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday.He described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress.Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary.
He described the 76-year-old two-time MP as a hardworking leader and strong pillar of the Congress.
''Shocked by the sudden demise of Shri Santokh Singh Chowdhary. He was a down to earth hardworking leader, a good person and a strong pillar of the Congress family, who dedicated his life to public service from youth Congress to Member of Parliament. I express my condolences to the bereaved family,” Gandhi said in a tweet.
Chaudhary died after suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The two-time MP was taking part in the Rahul Gandhi-led march in Phillaur in Jalandhar where he fainted, said senior party leader Partap Singh Bajwa, who was also marching in the yatra.
Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara in an ambulance where he was declared brought dead.
