Aiming to retain its 'gateway to South', BJP steps up poll preparations in Karnataka

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has started strengthening and restructuring its booth committees as part of efforts to retain its government in Karnataka, which it considers a gateway to the Southern part of the country. The top leadership of the BJP is focusing on the Karnataka elections.

An important source of BJP said, "On the one hand, work is being done to reorganize and restructure the booth committee, so that the booth committee becomes more strong, on the other hand 'Booth Vijay Abhiyan', 'Janaspandana Rally', 'Jana Sangathan Yatra' are going on to ensure BJP's victory in Karnataka and the party leaders are continuously interacting with people through these rallies." The source further said that the "Booth Vijay Rally" was organised from January 2 to January 12 and with this BJP flags have been hoisted in at least 25 houses under each booth area. So after the success of the first phase, the same second phase of Booth Vijay Abhiyan will start from 20 January.

Apart from the Vijay booth campaign, Jan Spandan Yatra is going on across the state by the Chief Minister. Along with this, Jan Sangathan Yatra is being done under the leadership of the state president, in which the state in-charge is also participating. "Different rallies are also being organised of which rallies of OBC, ST and farmers have been held. Rallies are being held keeping different communities in mind. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda and other top BJP leaders have also visited the state. BL Santosh is also visiting continuously. Soon BJP will also hold programs for Banjara community," the sources said.

The sources said that the BJP believes that the organization becomes stronger by booth empowerment; if the booth is strong then the organization will remain active. "Three months are left for the Karnataka elections. In view of the 2023 elections, all these preparations are being done and after that, we will focus on 2024," the BJP sources said.

As far as reshuffling is concerned in the Karnataka government, the BJP source said that only three months are left, so there will be no big change in it. "The notification for election can come anytime in March. In such a situation, there is no justification for a reshuffle at this time, although there is a name that the CM has put before the central leadership and the final decision will be taken by the central leadership," the sources added.

At the same time, the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi before the assembly elections in Karnataka has increased the political temperature of the state. The Assembly elections are likely to be held in Karnataka in April-May this year.

Earlier, this visit of PM Modi had a major impact in the state. PM Modi did a roadshow in Hubli on Thursday.

Notably, several times the Union Home Minister has emphasized that Karnataka is the "gateway" to the South for the party. Earlier in December, Amit Shah had stressed that the BJP needs to strengthen its organisation in the southern part of the country and said that Karnataka is the "gateway" to the South for the party.

"Party workers from across the country tell me that we should strengthen the BJP in the South. It is the resolution of the party workers that the lotus should bloom in the South. I want to tell you that the BJP's gateway to the South is Karnataka," Shah said while addressing 'Booth President Sammelan' on the second day of his two-day visit to Karnataka in December. (ANI)

