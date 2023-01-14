World News Roundup: Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying, UK condemns 'barbaric' act; Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv, and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Iran executes British-Iranian accused of spying, UK condemns 'barbaric' act

Iran has executed a British-Iranian national who once served as its deputy defence minister, its judiciary said on Saturday, defying calls from London for his release after he was handed the death sentence on charges of spying for Britain. Britain, which had declared the case against Alireza Akbari as politically motivated and called for his release, condemned the execution. Akbari, 61, was arrested in 2019.

Russian missiles strike vital infrastructure in Kyiv and Kharkiv

Russian missile attacks hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv and the eastern city of Kharkiv on Saturday morning, and a utility company imposed emergency power cuts in the capital and two other regions. Reuters journalists heard a series of blasts in Kyiv before the air raid siren even sounded, which is highly unusual. No one was reported hurt, but missile debris caused a fire in one place and houses were damaged outside the capital, officials said.

France summons Iran's top diplomat over execution of British-Iranian accused of spying

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna summoned Iran's charge d'affaires in Paris on Saturday over the execution of a British-Iranian national accused of spying, the ministry said in a statement, expressing its indignation about the case.

"He was also warned that Iran's repeated violations of international law cannot go unanswered, particularly with regard to the treatment of foreign nationals whom it arbitrarily detains," the statement added.

Russian ex-President Medvedev says Japanese PM should disembowel himself

Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev accused Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself. It was the latest in a long line of shocking and provocative statements from Medvedev, who was once seen as a Western-leaning reformer but has reinvented himself as an arch-hawk since Russia invaded Ukraine last year.

Thousands of Tunisians rally against president on revolution anniversary

Thousands of protesters marched against Tunisian President Kais Saied's seizure of near total power in central Tunis on Saturday, demanding he step down as they marked the anniversary of a key date in the 2011 revolution that brought democracy. The central Habib Bourguiba Avenue, the traditional site for major demonstrations, was crowded with thousands of protesters waving Tunisian flags, according to a Reuters journalist there, amid chants of "the people demand the fall of the regime".

End to storms is near but California braces for two more atmospheric rivers

California's parade of atmospheric rivers may be nearing an end but not before at least two more of the rainstorms are due to drench the waterlogged state starting on Saturday, forecasters said. A series of atmospheric rivers rarely seen in such frequent succession has pounded the state since Dec. 26, killing at least 19 people and bringing floods, power outages, mudslides, evacuations and road closures.

UK indicates it will send battle tanks to Ukraine

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has indicated that Britain would send Ukraine send some of its main battle tanks along with additional artillery support during a phone call on Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Media reports have suggested Britain was in discussions with Ukraine to deliver the Challenger 2 tanks to help the country fight invading Russian forces.

Greece will hold parliamentary election in spring, PM says

Greece will hold a parliamentary election in the spring, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Saturday, confirming local media reports that the government was considering a ballot around April. Mitsotakis' term ends in July and elections will be held under a proportional representation system, which makes it difficult for any candidate to win outright, increasing the chances of a second vote and a period of heightened political uncertainty.

Romanian prosecutors take away luxury cars seized in Andrew Tate case

Romanian authorities started on Saturday to take away luxury cars from a property close to the capital as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate. Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. They have denied wrongdoing.

Lithuanian pipeline blast blamed on rupture not attack

A rupture in an old natural gas pipe has emerged as the most likely cause of Friday's blast in the Lithuania-Latvia pipeline, the head of its operator said on Saturday. The explosion yielded flames up to 50 meters high, but there was no immediate evidence of an attack.

