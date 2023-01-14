Nation will remain indebted to veterans for their sacrifices: Punjab Governor Purohit

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday lauded indomitable courage of the veterans and said the nation will always remain indebted to sacrifices made by them.

Purohit made the remarks while addressing a gathering of ex-servicemen on the occasion of the seventh Armed Forces Veterans' Day at the air force station (IAF) here.

Air Marshal Pankaj Mohan Sinha, who recently assumed command of the Indian Air Force's Western Air Command, also addressed the gathering.

This day is celebrated on January 14 every year to acknowledge and honour the selfless devotion and sacrifices by the veterans.

In his address, Governor Purohit indirectly pointed towards 1971 war and without naming the then government, said things were lost on the negotiating table.

''I have earlier been in Lok Sabha (as MP) thrice and on every occasion I was part of Defence Consultative Committee... I gained full knowledge about our defence matters. I also raised questions in the Parliament on defence issues.

''We went to Siachen and Kashmir too. On seeing Kashmir, when I made them understand (without taking any names) that our forces had captured the territory (of Pakistan)...but during negotiations that area was given away on the table,'' he said.

''But the leadership now is very strong, such things won't happen now...the mistakes which were made earlier were made,'' Purohit, who is also Administrator of Union Territory Chandigarh, said.

A rally was also conducted on the occasion at the IAF here.

The governor also laid a wreath at the War Memorial in the IAF station and paid tributes to the brave soldiers, who laid their lives for the safeguard of the nation.

The governor said the present government at the Centre stands firmly behind its ex-servicemen.

''I speak to prime minister and defence minister and in their talks their love for you reflects,'' he said, adding that ''we are proud to say that our armed forces are one of the best in the entire globe''.

''I am sitting comfortably in the Raj Bhavan and keeping an eye on Punjab, depending on whom, our armed forces. I know my country is safe and secure in your hands,'' he said.

''You have given golden period of your life to this nation and nation knows this... Chhoti moti baton pe dil chhota na kariye, mera aap ko kehna hai (don't lose hope over small matters),'' the governor told the veterans, without elaborating. Purohit also advised them to eat healthy food and exercise daily to stay fit. He also gave an advice in a lighter vein that those veterans who are fond of having ''one or two pegs a day'', they should try to give that up too.

The governor told the veterans that there is a lot they have yet to do and society can benefit from their vast experiences.

''It is not the end, you still have to serve and guide the society. You can still bring a change in society, you are the role model. Go to schools, colleges, interact with the youth and guide them,'' he said.

In his address on the occasion, Air Marshal Sinha said the aim of conducting this event is also to reach out and interact with armed forces veterans to facilitate meaningful interactions, help resolve grievances and contribute to a well-deserved happy retired life.

Sinha also touched upon System for Pension Administration Raksha (SPARSH) platform, a one-stop solution to all pension-related activities of defence pensioners.

Many initiatives have been taken by all the three services for welfare and betterment of the veterans, Sinha said.

