Left Menu

Three-day 'Makar Sankranti' festivities begin in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:15 IST
Three-day 'Makar Sankranti' festivities begin in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

The three-day 'Makar Sankranti' festivities began in Telangana on Saturday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people lit the 'Bhogi' bonfires and flew kites.

The harvest festival of 'Sankranti' is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days as 'Bhogi', 'Sankranti' and 'Kanuma'.

As per tradition, 'Bhogi' bonfire was held outside homes on Saturday morning, while children and youth flew kites.

Many people with their family members flew kites at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

Thousands of people travelled from Hyderabad to their native places, including neighbouring states, to celebrate the festival.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy vehicular traffic as thousands travelled from Hyderabad to various places in neighbouring AP to celebrate the festival.

As many as 67,577 vehicles (including cars, state-run public transport buses, private buses and others) passed via the toll gate near Choutuppal near here on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Friday, police said.

Meanwhile, ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha and several other leaders attended the celebrations at various places in the state.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, participated in 'Bhogi' celebrations at KBR Park in the city.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended 'Goda-Ranganayaka Swamy Thiru Kalyanam' (the celestial wedding of Goda Devi) at a temple in Karimnagar.

The second day (Sunday) would be celebrated as 'Sankranti', while the last day is 'Kanuma' when livestock are worshipped.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural areas next; Mainland Chinese head to Hong Kong for mRNA COVID vaccines and more

Health News Roundup: China COVID peak to last two-three months, hit rural ar...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023