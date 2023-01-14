Three-day 'Makar Sankranti' festivities begin in Telangana

The three-day 'Makar Sankranti' festivities began in Telangana on Saturday with traditional fervour and gaiety as people lit the 'Bhogi' bonfires and flew kites.

The harvest festival of 'Sankranti' is celebrated in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana for three days as 'Bhogi', 'Sankranti' and 'Kanuma'.

As per tradition, 'Bhogi' bonfire was held outside homes on Saturday morning, while children and youth flew kites.

Many people with their family members flew kites at the Parade Grounds in Hyderabad.

Thousands of people travelled from Hyderabad to their native places, including neighbouring states, to celebrate the festival.

The Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway witnessed heavy vehicular traffic as thousands travelled from Hyderabad to various places in neighbouring AP to celebrate the festival.

As many as 67,577 vehicles (including cars, state-run public transport buses, private buses and others) passed via the toll gate near Choutuppal near here on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway on Friday, police said.

Meanwhile, ruling BRS MLC K Kavitha and several other leaders attended the celebrations at various places in the state.

Kavitha, daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, participated in 'Bhogi' celebrations at KBR Park in the city.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar attended 'Goda-Ranganayaka Swamy Thiru Kalyanam' (the celestial wedding of Goda Devi) at a temple in Karimnagar.

The second day (Sunday) would be celebrated as 'Sankranti', while the last day is 'Kanuma' when livestock are worshipped.

