Ex-premier Babis leads Czech presidential election -partial results
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 19:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 19:38 IST
Former prime minister Andrej Babis led the first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday with 39.1% of the vote ahead of retired general Petr Pavel with 31.4%, results from 25.4% of voting districts showed.
The two top candidates will head for a run-off vote in two weeks' time. Saturday's partial results put economics professor Danuse Nerudova in third place with 13.6%, giving her a smaller chance of advancing to the second round.
