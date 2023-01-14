Ex-premier Babis leads Czech presidential election -partial results

Former prime minister Andrej Babis led the first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday with 39.1% of the vote ahead of retired general Petr Pavel with 31.4%, results from 25.4% of voting districts showed.

The two top candidates will head for a run-off vote in two weeks' time. Saturday's partial results put economics professor Danuse Nerudova in third place with 13.6%, giving her a smaller chance of advancing to the second round.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)