Videos were found to be defamatory: DCP on TN Guv complaint against Krishnamoorthy

"Video attached along with the complaint, video of the full speech of Shivaji Krishnamurthy, and verbatim of the above videos were legally scrutinized and found to be defamatory in nature which falls under the ambit of section 499 and 500 IPC," read a letter Deputy Commissioner of police, Cyber Crime Cell DV Kiran Shruthi.

DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy (Photo /ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After the Tamil Nadu Governor's office lodged a complaint with Chennai Police seeking action against ruling DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his controversial remark, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell D.V. Kiran Shruthi said that the video attached along the complaint was found to be defamatory in nature. The complaint was lodged by the Deputy Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Governor against ruling DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy for his controversial remarks against Governor RN Ravi.

"Video attached along with the complaint, video of the full speech of Shivaji Krishnamurthy, and verbatim of the above videos were legally scrutinized and found to be defamatory in nature which falls under the ambit of section 499 and 500 IPC," read a letter Deputy Commissioner of Police, Cyber Crime Cell D.V. Kiran Shruthi. In a response to the complaint, he said the complaint along with the video has been forwarded to the additional chief secretary.

"The complaint along with the enclosed video has been forwarded to the additional chief secretary to the Government, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department of Tamilnadu for taking further necessary action at their end," read the letter. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wrote to the state Director General of Police (DGP) over the matter and sought immediate action.

"DMK has always indulged in 'abusive' politics. They have always abused leaders holding higher constitutional posts, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have written to Tamil Nadu DGP seeking immediate action. The hands of the police are tied. Local DMK leaders treat police stations as their own offices," Annamalai told ANI. He said people will give a befitting reply to DMK in the elections.

"Chief Minister Stalin must come out and clarify because no one has come out with an apology and no FIR has been registered yet. I am sure people will teach them a befitting lesson during the next polls," added the Tamil Nadu BJP Chief. DMK leader Shivaji Krishnamoorthy on Friday sparked a controversy with his remark against Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi.

Addressing an event on Thursday, Krishnamoorthy said, "If the Governor refuses to utter the name of Ambedkar in his Assembly speech, do I not have the right to assault him?" "If you (Governor) do not read out the speech given by the Tamil Nadu government, then go to Kashmir, and we will send terrorists so that they'll gun you down," Krishnamoorthy said. The outburst came after CM Stalin accused the Governor of "delivering a speech that was extempore and deviated from the approved text".

Congress and communist parties and other ally members protested outside Raj Bhavan against TN Governor RN Ravi on Friday over the speech row. Tamil Nadu MLA Thiru N Eramakrishnan on Wednesday moved a 'Motion of Thanks' on Governor RN Ravi's address, with a mention of the word 'regret' over his action.

Earlier on January 9, the Governor sparked a controversy with his statement that the name 'Thamizhagam' would be more appropriate for the state. Governor Ravi's remark during his customary address at the opening session of the House on Monday, triggered an uproar, especially from the Treasury benches.

Legislators of the ruling DMK and its allies, the Congress and the VCK, started raising slogans against the Governor and staged a walkout. (ANI)

