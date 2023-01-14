Left Menu

Ex-premier Babis leads Czech presidential election first round after most votes counted

Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 20:12 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 20:12 IST
Former prime minister Andrej Babis led the first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday with 37.0% of the vote, ahead of retired general Petr Pavel with 33.4%, results from 75.2% of voting districts showed.

The two top candidates will head for a run-off vote in two weeks' time. Saturday's partial results put economics professor Danuse Nerudova in third place with 13.8%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

