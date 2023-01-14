Ex-premier Babis leads Czech presidential election first round after most votes counted

Former prime minister Andrej Babis led the first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday with 37.0% of the vote, ahead of retired general Petr Pavel with 33.4%, results from 75.2% of voting districts showed.

The two top candidates will head for a run-off vote in two weeks' time. Saturday's partial results put economics professor Danuse Nerudova in third place with 13.8%.

