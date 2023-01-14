400 more 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to come up on Jan 27: Punjab CM

The Punjab government will dedicate more than 400 new 'Aam Aadmi Clinics' to the people on January 27, raising their strength to 500 in the state, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday. Chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the mega event to be held at Amritsar, Mann said 100 such clinics was dedicated to the people on 75th Independence Day to provide quality and timely health services to the people. He said these clinics are offering 41 health packages with nearly 100 clinical tests free of cost to the people. ''These clinics are acting as a cornerstone in the revamp of the healthcare system in Punjab,'' he asserted.

An official statement quoting Mann said it is a matter of great pride and satisfaction that the government of India has also lauded this ''path breaking'' initiative of the state government to deliver health services to people. With the opening of more than 400 Aam Aadmi Clinics now, Punjab will script a new success story in the healthcare sector by functioning of 500 such clinics, he added. Mann said this initiative will rejuvenate the healthcare system in the state.

''Setting up of these clinics is a humble effort by the state government to transform Punjab into a healthy and disease-free by imparting quality health services,'' he said. Mann made a surprise visit earlier at the local health centre at Kurali in Mohali.

The CM said the purpose of these surprise inspections is not to find fault but to ensure the well-being of people.

He said the clear motive of such initiatives is to check the arrangements at micro level for imparting quality health services to people. Mann said none of the previous governments laid due focus on these sectors.

He announced the complete facelift of the Kurali Health centre and said people will be delivered quality health services here.

