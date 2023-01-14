Mumbai: VP Dhankar, wife pray at Siddhivinayak Temple, attend polo event

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar on Saturday prayed at the renowned Siddhivinayak Temple in Prabhadevi in Mumbai during his maiden visit to the metropolis after assuming office.

He then attended the annual Aditya Birla Memorial Polo Cup Championship at Mahalaxmi Racecourse as the chief guest.

Among those who attended the event, which was organised by the Amateur Riders Club and sponsored by Aditya Birla Group, were Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, FICCI-Aditya Birla CSR Centre for Excellence chairperson Rajashree Birla, Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla and Piramal Group executive director Anand Piramal.

The Vice President was received at the airport earlier in the day by Governor Koshyari and state minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha.

