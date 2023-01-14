Kishida says G7 should show strong will on Russia's Ukraine invasion
Reuters | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:15 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:15 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Saturday that the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May should demonstrate a strong will to uphold international order and rule of law after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Speaking at a news conference in Washington a day after a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday, Kishida made no mention of a comment by former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who accused the Japanese leader on Saturday of shameful subservience to the United States and suggested he should ritually disembowel himself.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Japanese
- Hiroshima
- Joe Biden
- Ukraine
- Kishida
- U.S.
- Dmitry Medvedev
- Fumio Kishida
- Russian
- Washington
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers airline wastewater testing as COVID surges in China
Health News Roundup: Congressional report: U.S. FDA broke own protocols in approving Biogen Alzheimer's drug; China COVID deaths accelerate to 9,000 a day - UK research firm Airfinity and more
Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
UPDATE 2-Huawei's 2022 revenue steady at $91.5 bln as U.S. sanctions impact wanes
China's Huawei sees 'business as usual' as U.S. sanctions impact wanes