Retired general Pavel takes lead in Czech presidential election - 99.1% counted
Retired general Petr Pavel edged past former prime minister Andrej Babis to take the lead in the first round of the Czech Republic's presidential election on Saturday, results from 99.1% of voting districts showed.
The two top candidates will head for a run-off vote in two weeks' time. The results showed Pavel with 35.24% of the vote and Babis, who had led from the start of counting, on 35.15%.
