Congress MP Shashi Tharoor now says he is not ready to be Kerala Chief Minister

Days after expressing his desire to enter the chief ministerial race in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he is not prepared for the role of chief minister.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 21:49 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 21:49 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor speaking to media (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Days after expressing his desire to enter the chief ministerial race in Kerala, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said he is not prepared for the role of the chief minister. "I am not prepared for the role of the chief minister. I will continue doing what I have been doing for fourteen years," Tharoor told reporters in Kannur.

"There is nothing more to say," Tharoor added. Earlier Congress MP Hibi Eden had said Tharoor could express his desire for the role of chief minister if "the high command allows" him.

Tharoor had shown his willingness to contest elections from Kerala while speaking to a local Malayalam news channel. When asked if he was willing to take up the Chief Ministerial post in Kerala, he replied affirmatively, "I am ready for the role. But the ultimate decision belongs to the people. The responsibility of finding the underlying reasons for the issues faced by Kerala lies with us," he said a few days ago.

"The party should decide who will contest. An MP cannot decide not to contest tomorrow. If the party decides, he will have to contest. The party will say if his services are needed more for state politics. No confusion in this," Congress MP Hibi Eden said underscoring that neither the party [Congress] nor the high command has so far decided on the next chief ministerial face for Kerala. "If they decide I will stand with him," Eden added reiterating that the party has not appointed Tharoor for the role yet.

He further said, "Tharoor may wish. But the party has not appointed him for that. Anyone can want it. No one is underqualified. Whoever it is, they need to be given high command clearance." Later in his address to mediapersons, Eden said that they have led the organisational activity of adding names to the voters' list and are now moving forward with that.

"I have not found any difficulty in preparations related to the Lok Sabha elections. All the political parties are doing things vigorously as the elections are closer. We have already held many meetings related to the concept of Vision 2024," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

