Congress trying to gain political mileage from reservation issue, says CM Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday claimed, among other things, that Congress is on the brink of collapse. "Congress is on the brink of collapse. Congress is misleading people by announcing freebies," Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai told reporters.

Bommai accused the Congress party of trying to gain political mileage on the issue of reservation and the entire quota row. "We have done this within one week (reservation for Panchamasalis and Vokkaligas), Congress is trying to gain political mileage from this entire quota row," Bommai added.

"Bommai said that Kanthraj Committee was formed 4-5 years ago. The backward classes committee report was given and it states that those hailing from economically backward classes should be included under the quota. There is no doubt that we will make sure and go ahead with the reservation," Karnataka CM said. "We will focus on farmers, poor, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe and other backward Classes development," Bommai said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that he would present a budget that would focus on farmers and the poor. He added that he would take a decision on the Budget in the upcoming meeting on January 17. "We will launch a scheme for women and girls. This will help them to tackle their day-to-day problems and will help them to lead their lives. The scheme will be titled Stree Samarthya Yojana (Women Empowerment Scheme)," he added.

While slamming Congress over its election promise to provide 200 units of electricity free of cost, Bommai said, "Congress is on the brink of collapse. ESCOMs are in debt because of the grand old party offering freebies." "Congress is misleading people by announcing freebies and has stated that they will give Rs 9,000 crore for schemes but they will remain only words and will not be implemented by them," he added. (ANI)

