JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at Bommai govt in Karnataka

Former Chief Minister and JD-S Leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the present government in Karnataka is the worst government he has ever seen in the state. "I have never seen such a bad government in the past, and I will never see it in the future," said JD-S Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy.

"Information technology industry has grown in the state due to H.D. Devegowda, S.M. Krishna's visionary projects. It is earning tens of thousands of crores of rupees. The present government is going to turn Karnataka into Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Kumaraswamy told reporters. "This state has developed due to the work of many great people. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel is going to ruin the future of the youth of the state in the name of love jihad," he claimed.

"JD-S will get a clear majority in the state next time. Unprecedented support is being shown for the Pancharatna program. We will secure more than 120 seats this time," he claimed. "Our party will give priority to development programs," Kumaraswamy added.

On the issue of reservation, Kumaraswamy said that it is the political parties that have raised the pontiffs and brought them to the streets. "He complained that they are doing this for politics even though there are no opportunities in the constitution". (ANI)

