Left Menu

JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at Bommai govt in Karnataka

"This state has developed due to the work of many great people. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel is going to ruin the future of the youth of the state in the name of love jihad," he added.

ANI | Updated: 14-01-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 14-01-2023 23:21 IST
JD-S leader HD Kumaraswamy lashes out at Bommai govt in Karnataka
Former Chief Minister of Karnataka HD Kumaraswamy (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Chief Minister and JD-S Leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that the present government in Karnataka is the worst government he has ever seen in the state. "I have never seen such a bad government in the past, and I will never see it in the future," said JD-S Legislature Party leader H D Kumaraswamy.

"Information technology industry has grown in the state due to H.D. Devegowda, S.M. Krishna's visionary projects. It is earning tens of thousands of crores of rupees. The present government is going to turn Karnataka into Uttar Pradesh and Bihar," Kumaraswamy told reporters. "This state has developed due to the work of many great people. BJP state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel is going to ruin the future of the youth of the state in the name of love jihad," he claimed.

"JD-S will get a clear majority in the state next time. Unprecedented support is being shown for the Pancharatna program. We will secure more than 120 seats this time," he claimed. "Our party will give priority to development programs," Kumaraswamy added.

On the issue of reservation, Kumaraswamy said that it is the political parties that have raised the pontiffs and brought them to the streets. "He complained that they are doing this for politics even though there are no opportunities in the constitution". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

NASA spacecraft suffers thruster issue on journey to the Moon

 Global
2
Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

Yellen urges U.S. Congress to act quickly on debt limit

 Global
3
OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

OECD taps former U.S. official to head tax activities

 United States
4
German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -govt source

German defence minister Lambrecht to step down -govt source

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023