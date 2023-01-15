Left Menu

No vacancy for PM's post; NDA to win LS polls in 2024: Pradhan

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 15-01-2023 12:34 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 12:32 IST
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Image Credit: ANI
Asserting that the NDA will win the 2024 general election under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday quipped that no vacancy exists in India for the prime minister's post.

Asked about Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's observation that TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has the ability to become the prime minister, Pradhan told reporters that the incumbent, Narendra Modi, is confident that people will stand by him.

''There is no vacancy for the post of prime minister in India. People of the country have reposed faith in Narendra Modi for two terms in a row,'' he told reporters at Sonarpur, on the southern outskirts of Kolkata, before the commencement of an organisational meeting of the BJP.

He maintained that the poor, women, youth, backward and rural people have given Modi the responsibility of running the country.

''There is no doubt that the NDA will win again in 2024, under the leadership of Modi,'' he said.

The 90-year-old economist has said in an interview to PTI that the 2024 general election will not be a one-horse race in favour of the BJP, and the West Bengal chief minister has the potential to become the prime minister of India.

