Harvest festival Pongal celebrated across TN with fervour

Pongal festival was celebrated across Tamil Nadu on Sunday with usual fervour as the day heralded the birth of the auspicious Tamil month 'Thai.' Tamils living elsewhere also celebrated the festival.

The popular Avaniapuram jallikattu, the bull taming sport, was held in Madurai coinciding with the harvest festival where avid tamers took on the charging bulls.

Many houses were decorated and people woke up early to celebrate the day.

People prepared the sweet dish Pongal, made of rice and jaggery and chanted ''Pongal-o-Pongal'' to symbolise the overflowing of joy and prosperity in the new month.

The month Thai is considered auspicious where marriages are held and new ventures initiated.

A festive spirit gripped the state even as scores of people left for their hometown from here in the last two days to join their families to celebrate Pongal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Leader of Opposition and AIADMK interim general secretary K Palaniswami among others extended their Pongal greetings. Stalin, accompanied by his family, celebrated Pongal with the families of police personnel at Kondithope in the city. DGP C Sylendra Babu and city police chief Shankar Jiwal were present.

The chief minister also paid floral tributes at the memorials of his father M Karunanidhi and DMK founder CN Annadurai at the Marina here.

