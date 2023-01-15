Russia's Putin says positive dynamic in military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said the special military operation was showing a positive trend and that he hoped Russian soldiers would deliver further gains after Soledar.

"The dynamic is positive," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television. "Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff." "And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat," Putin said.

