Russia's Putin says positive dynamic in military operation in Ukraine
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-01-2023 16:43 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 16:42 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russian President Vladimir Putin said the special military operation was showing a positive trend and that he hoped Russian soldiers would deliver further gains after Soledar.
"The dynamic is positive," Putin told Rossiya 1 state television. "Everything is developing within the framework of the plan of the Ministry of Defense and the General Staff." "And I hope that our fighters will please us even more with the results of their combat," Putin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rossiya 1
- Soledar
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 9-Russia claims capture of Ukraine's Soledar, but Kyiv says still fighting
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
WRAPUP 4-Russia's Wagner mercenaries battle Ukrainian resistance in Soledar's town centre
Russia says it has captured the eastern town of Soledar
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Uncertainty over strategic town of Soledar