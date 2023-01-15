BJP slams AAP over 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Punjab

Ashwani Sharma, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, saying the law and order situation in the state is 'deteriorating'. "There is no such thing as a government in Punjab. The government is just sitting on its hands, the law and order have completely collapsed and extortion, murder, and looting are common in Punjab now," Sharma said addressing the media.

Talking about the 2024 General Election, he said that BJP would contest the election on its own. He further accused the Congress party, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its Punjab leg, of "dividing" the country.

"Punjab has not forgotten 1984, Gandhi family had divided the country. Today the same Gandhi family is talking about Bharat Jodo. Till now, the Gandhi family has not apologized for the 1984 riots," Sharma said. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandh-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladowal in Punjab on Saturday morning.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. (ANI)

