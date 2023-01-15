Left Menu

BJP slams AAP over 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Punjab

Ashwani Sharma, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Aam Admi Party (AAP) led government in the state, saying the law and order situation in the state is 'deteriorating'.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 16:56 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 16:56 IST
BJP slams AAP over 'deteriorating' law and order situation in Punjab
BJP Punjab President Ashwani Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ashwani Sharma, the state president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party-led government in Punjab, saying the law and order situation in the state is 'deteriorating'. "There is no such thing as a government in Punjab. The government is just sitting on its hands, the law and order have completely collapsed and extortion, murder, and looting are common in Punjab now," Sharma said addressing the media.

Talking about the 2024 General Election, he said that BJP would contest the election on its own. He further accused the Congress party, whose Bharat Jodo Yatra is in its Punjab leg, of "dividing" the country.

"Punjab has not forgotten 1984, Gandhi family had divided the country. Today the same Gandhi family is talking about Bharat Jodo. Till now, the Gandhi family has not apologized for the 1984 riots," Sharma said. Notably, Congress leader Rahul Gandh-led Bharat Jodo Yatra resumed from Ladowal in Punjab on Saturday morning.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7, will end at Srinagar on January 30, with Rahul hoisting the Tricolour there. The march has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and is presently in Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023