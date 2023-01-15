Left Menu

'Visionary decisions like demonetisation saved Indian economy, broke backbone of terror funding'

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 16:59 IST
'Visionary decisions like demonetisation saved Indian economy, broke backbone of terror funding'
Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Narendra Modi government's ''visionary decisions'', such as demonetisation, saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis, while also breaking the backbone of terror funding, former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Sunday.

Naqvi said constructive, conducive and calculated economic reforms and decisions have proved to be a milestone in ensuring the country's economic, social and strategic security.

Addressing the closing ceremony of ''Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023'', organised by the Delhi Coin Society, Naqvi said India, which invented the numeral ''zero'', has now become a ''global hero''.

The Modi government's visionary decisions like demonetisation saved the Indian economy amid a global economic crisis and also broke the backbone of terror funding, Naqvi said.

The Goods and Services Tax (GST) has been proved to be significantly successful towards tax reforms in the country, he added.

Noting that India is a leading country in terms of digital payments, Naqvi said the government's ''Digital India'' campaign has ensured economic transparency.

Every single penny of the government's welfare schemes is reaching the bank accounts of the needy directly and this has curbed the ''culture of cut, commission and corruption'', Naqvi said.

Modi has emerged as a ''global hero'' of ''reform, perform and transform'' with his commitment to ''development with dignity'' and ''development without discrimination'', the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

About 100 collectors from different regions of the country participated in the three-day ''Delhi Mudra Utsav 2023'' and displayed their collection of coins, bank notes, postal stamps etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023