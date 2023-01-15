Maharashtra: "Save your own house first", says BJP's Bawankule on Aaditya Thackeray's "govt of traitors" remark

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday attacked Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) leader Aaditya Thackeray for his alleged remarks on Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government in the state and asked the former to 'save his own house' first. "Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray Faction) should first save their own glass-made house as it is breaking daily," Bawankule said in his veiled attack at the opposition parties in Maharashtra as their leaders have joined the BJP in the past months.

"When Rahul Gandhi was doing Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra, 1,500 Congress workers had joined BJP. That's why all three parties (Congress, NCP, Shiv Sena) should save their house first. It became difficult for Aaditya Thackeray to save his house, so he is making such a statement," Bawankule said. His remark has come in the backdrop of Aaditya Thackeray's statement claiming that the coalition government of Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis will fall in the next two months.

Speaking at the Shiv Sena-organised job fair in Thane on Saturday, Aaditya Thackeray had alleged that the coalition government of Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP has only divided Maharashtra and did nothing for the people here. The government of "gaddars" (traitors) will collapse in the next two months, he had said.

Bawankule said that Fadnavis and Shinde's coalition government has been working under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and claimed that BJP would stay in Maharashtra for the next 25 years. He further reiterated and exuded confidence that in the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election they (Shinde-Fadnavis coalition) will win a majority of 184 seats, which was 164 last time.

"In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, BJP-Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) will bring 45-plus seats under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi with the coordination of Devendra Fadnavis and Eknath Shinde," he added. (ANI)

