Bharat Jodo Yatra to reach J&K on January 19: Cong leader Rajani Patil

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, led by Rahul Gandhi, will reach Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 and culminate in a huge rally here on January 30, Congress leader Rajani Patil said on Sunday, asserting that the Jammu and Kashmir administration has promised all support to the foot march.The yatra will culminate in Srinagar on January 30.Patil, the Jammu and Kashmir in-charge of the Congress, told reporters that Gandhi will arrive at Lakhanpur on the Punjab-Jammu border on January 19.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 15-01-2023 18:09 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 18:09 IST
Patil, the Jammu and Kashmir in-charge of the Congress, told reporters that Gandhi will arrive at Lakhanpur on the Punjab-Jammu border on January 19. A flag-holding ceremony will be held there to welcome the former Congress chief, who will then walk from Lakhanpur to Kathua, Samba and reach Jammu's Satwari Chowk, where a public gathering will be held.

Patil said Gandhi will reach Banihal from Jammu through Udhampur. From Jammu, he will reach Srinagar's Pantha Chowk after travelling through Anantnag.

''A big rally will be held here after Gandhi walks in the valley for three days. We are receiving several calls from people to attend the rally. We need a huge venue to accommodate so many people,'' she said.

Patil said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has written to 23 leaders of various political parties across the country, inviting them to the rally.

''The leaders from Jammu and Kashmir who have accepted the invitation and will join the yatra include (NC's) Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah, (PDP chief) Mehbooba Mufti, (CPI-M's) M Y Tarigami and (ANC's) Muzaffar Shah,'' she said.

From Maharashtra, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut will also join the rally in Srinagar, Patil added.

Asked whether the Union Territory administration has given permission for the yatra, she said a Congress delegation met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who has promised every possible assistance to the march.

''He (Sinha) said the permissions will be given. He has given the responsibility to the divisional commissioners of both Jammu as well as Kashmir, and directed them to ensure that we do not face any problem,'' Patil said.

She said the Congress wants the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls to take place soon so that people have their own government.

''Everyone is angry over the downgrading of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood. The people here say they have been stripped of their right and the BJP will have to give an explanation for that,'' the Congress leader said.

