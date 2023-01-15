Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath wish Mayawati on birthday

Political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to BSP supremo Mayawati who turned 67 on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished health and happiness to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

In a tweet, Congress president Kharge said, ''Happy birthday to the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati ji. We wish you the best of health.'' ''Birthday greetings to the national president of BSP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati ji. I pray to Lord Ram for your good health,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while wishing Mayawati on her birthday, in a tweet in Hindi said, ''I pray to God that you live long and always be healthy and happy.'' Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also extended greetings to the former chief minister.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Congratulations and best wishes to @Mayawati ji on her birthday.''

