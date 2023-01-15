Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath wish Mayawati on birthday

Political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to BSP supremo Mayawati who turned 67 on Sunday.Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished health and happiness to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.In a tweet, Congress president Kharge said, Happy birthday to the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati ji.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-01-2023 19:28 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 19:28 IST
Mallikarjun Kharge, Yogi Adityanath wish Mayawati on birthday
  • Country:
  • India

Political leaders including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended birthday greetings to BSP supremo Mayawati who turned 67 on Sunday.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also wished health and happiness to the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister.

In a tweet, Congress president Kharge said, ''Happy birthday to the national president of Bahujan Samaj Party Mayawati ji. We wish you the best of health.'' ''Birthday greetings to the national president of BSP and former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh Mayawati ji. I pray to Lord Ram for your good health,'' Adityanath said in a tweet in Hindi.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while wishing Mayawati on her birthday, in a tweet in Hindi said, ''I pray to God that you live long and always be healthy and happy.'' Legislative Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana also extended greetings to the former chief minister.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a tweet in Hindi said, ''Congratulations and best wishes to @Mayawati ji on her birthday.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
4
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023