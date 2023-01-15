Left Menu

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to conduct public meeting in North Garo Hills on January 18

The All India Trinamool Congress Chairperson Mamata Banerjee is slated to visit Meghalaya on January 18 for a public meeting in the North Garo Hills district, the party announced on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 20:13 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 20:12 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All India Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee is slated to visit Meghalaya on January 18 for a public meeting in the North Garo Hills district, the party announced on Sunday. This will be her second visit to Hill State. Mamata Banerjee will conduct a public meeting at the Dilma Apal Playground, Mendipathar, North Garo Hills on Wednesday at noon and will be accompanied by the National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

AITC MP and Leader of AITC Parliamentary Party in Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien, Meghalaya TMC State-in-Charge Manas R. Bhunia, Meghalaya TMC State President Charles Pyngrope, and Leader of Opposition Dr Mukul Sangma will also be in attendance at the public event. In December last year, Mamata Banerjee was on a two-day visit to the capital city of Shillong where she launched Meghalaya TMC's unique financial assistance scheme for women - WE Card - which has garnered over 3.14 lakh registrations so far. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

