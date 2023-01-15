Left Menu

Kamal Nath should run apology campaign: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jibe at Congress leader

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that he should run an "apology campaign" for stalling the development work during his chief ministership.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 22:26 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 22:26 IST
Kamal Nath should run apology campaign: Shivraj Singh Chouhan takes jibe at Congress leader
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo:Twitter/ Shivraj Singh Chouhan). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday took a jibe at Congress leader Kamal Nath and said that he should run an "apology campaign" for stalling the development work during his chief ministership. Addressing a public meeting here, Chouhan said, "Kamal Nath ji did nothing in his 1.25 year government. Now they tweet that I will do this, I will do that! Hey, why didn't you do anything in 15 months?"

Listing out the reasons to apologise for, the Chief Minister said, "Kamal Nath ji should run an apology campaign. Kamal Nath took away the laptops, smartphones, and scholarships of the children, now apologise. Rs 51,000 not given for daughters' marriage, now apologise! Stopped the Sambal scheme, stopped the pilgrimage scheme, Kamal Nath, now apologise!" "As much development has been done in Dhar till now, it has been done by the BJP government. Last time our government was not formed in the municipality of Dhar. The Congress stalled the development work of Dhar," he added.

Chouhan said that the investments which are being done in the state will provide employment opportunities to the youth. "Industrialists have gone to Indore promising to invest more than Rs 15 lakh crore in GIS. This will provide employment to 29 lakh people," he said.

"Government Recruitment is on. The Ganges of development is also underway," Chouhan added. The Chief Minister assured the people to open a medical college.

"A few days back, we had started the CM public service campaign. If any name is missing, it will be added," he said. The Chief Minister also promised to give land leases to poor families through the land-residential rights scheme in Madhya Pradesh.

"It is our resolve that no poor of Madhya Pradesh will be allowed to live without a pucca house. We have made arrangements to teach medical and engineering studies in Hindi medium in Madhya Pradesh. Now the child of the poor will also move forward," he said, adding that it is his government's campaign to "change the lives of the people". "It is a request to you that all the works of development can be implemented on the ground, for this the city government of BJP should be formed," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; depot now 70% complete

Seven down, three to go: Perseverance drops another sample tube on Mars; dep...

 Global
2
Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant and more

Odd News Roundup: Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction; M...

 Global
3
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
4
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Princess in villa with unique Caravaggio faces eviction and more

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023