Dharmendra Pradhan alleges TMC of misappropriating funds of PM Poshan scheme

Rebuking the programme of 'Didir Rakshakawach' by the Trinamool Congress he said that the poor people of West Bengal are being deprived of the schemes of the central government.

ANI | Updated: 15-01-2023 23:19 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:19 IST
Union Education Minister dharmendra Pradhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader and Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday alleged that the ruling Trinamool Congress Government in West Bengal has misappropriated the funds allocated under PM Poshan Yojana. "An inquiry has been initiated into this matter," said Pradhan.

Rebuking the programme of 'Didir Rakshakawach' by the Trinamool Congress he said that the poor people of West Bengal are being deprived of the schemes of the central government. "The poor people of West Bengal are being deprived of the schemes of the central government due to corruption of the Trinamool leaders. The funds sent by the central government for the welfare of the common people are spent here and there by the TMC government," he alleged.

"What RakshaKawach will they provide?," said the Union Minister. Pradhan on Saturday had said that the central government will soon send a team to review the implementation of the midday meal scheme in different parts of West Bengal.

He further said that Central officials, state officials, and experts from the state will be part of the proposed Joint Review Mission team. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

