Left Menu

JDU Prez dismisses claims of internal conflict in Bihar govt

JDU Prez dismisses claims of internal conflict in Bihar and asserts confidence in RJD's leadership.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 15-01-2023 23:49 IST
JDU Prez dismisses claims of internal conflict in Bihar govt
JDU President Lalan Singh on RJD-JDU internal conflict (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Janata Dal (United) President Lalan Singh on Sunday dismissed the rumours of conflict within the Bihar government asserting confidence in RJD leadership. Singh while interacting with the press after attending the JDU Milan Samaroh said, "JDU respects all the religions, religious scriptures and the people who follow those religious scriptures. This is an internal matter of RJD. The leadership of RJD is capable enough to take cognizance of the situation and to take the right decision."

The JDU president refused to speak about Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan who condemned the coalition government for not 'intervening and investigating their cabinet minister for insulting Ramcharitmanas'. Controversies erupted after the Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar on Wednesday claimed that Ramcharitmanas, an epic Hindu religious book which is based on Ramayana, "spreads hatred in the society".

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Singh stated that not a single worker has the courage to tell people what work they have done for the benefit of the people. He claimed, "The Central government promised to send Rs 15,00,000 in the bank accounts of the poor, but not even Rs 15 has reached. They only spread religious hatred in the country."

"Nitish Kumar-led government never took a single penny from the Central government neither for water nor providing electricity in every house. Nitish Kumar has been working in Bihar since 17 years, but he never did the work of dividing Bihar," added Singh. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
2
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global
3
Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the evidence says

Are vegan pet diets as unhealthy as they’re claimed to be? Here’s what the e...

 Australia
4
Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdowns: Report

Startups want airlines to bank on cloud-based tools to prevent tech meltdown...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Strategic investment in CEE critical for the region and for Europe as a whole

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023