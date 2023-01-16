Left Menu

Mahadayi water issue: Oppn members disrupt Goa Guv's speech in Assembly; removed from House

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-01-2023 12:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Opposition members on Monday tried to disrupt Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai's address to the Goa Assembly on the first day of its winter session, demanding a statement from him on the Mahadayi river water diversion issue.

The marshals later removed the opposition members from the House.

Goa and Karnataka are at loggerheads over diversion of water from the Mahadayi river through the construction of dams by Karnataka on the river’s tributaries Kalasa and Banduri.

The Centre recently approved a detailed project report (DPR) submitted by Karnataka for the construction of the two dams, to which the Goa government has objected.

The Goa government has contended that Karnataka cannot divert water from the Mahadayi river, as it passes through the Mahadayi Wildlife Sanctuary, which is located downstream in North Goa.

As the governor began his speech in the Goa Assembly on Monday, members of the Congress, Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party, dressed in black outfits, stood up.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao (Congress) demanded that the governor make a statement on the Mahadayi water issue. He also demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant for ''failing'' to protect the river.

Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar tried to convince the members to allow the governor's address, but the opposition members stood firm on their demand and rushed into the Well of House, leading to din in the Assembly.

Later, the marshals removed all the opposition members, except Revolutionary Goans Party MLA Viresh Borkar, from the House.

The governor continued his speech in the absence of the opposition members.

Talking to reporters outside the House, GFP chief Vijai Sardesai said they were demanding a statement from the governor on the Mahadayi water issue. “It is an issue of life and death for Goans. We wanted the governor to make a statement,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

