Left Menu

Collegium rejig: It's precise follow-up action on SC direction in NJAC ruling, says Law Minister

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the governments demand for inclusion of its representatives and that of states in collegiums of the Supreme Court and high courts was the precise follow-up action suggested by the apex court while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act.Rijiju made the remarks while responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who dubbed as extremely dangerous the governments move to ask the Supreme Court to include its nominees in collegium.I hope you honour Courts direction

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 14:26 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 14:23 IST
Collegium rejig: It's precise follow-up action on SC direction in NJAC ruling, says Law Minister
Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government's demand for inclusion of its representatives and that of states in collegiums of the Supreme Court and high courts was the ''precise follow-up action'' suggested by the apex court while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act.

Rijiju made the remarks while responding to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who dubbed as ''extremely dangerous'' the government's move to ask the Supreme Court to include its nominees in collegium.

''I hope you honour Court's direction! This is precise follow-up action of the direction of the Supreme Court Constitution Bench while striking down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act. The SC Constitution Bench had directed to restructure the MoP (Memorandum of Procedure) of the collegium system,'' the minister said on Twitter.

The Union law minister had written to Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud suggesting the inclusion of representatives of the Union and state governments in the Supreme Court and high court collegiums respectively to infuse transparency and public accountability in the selection of judges.

''This is extremely dangerous. There should be absolutely no government interference in judicial appointments,'' Kejriwal said on Twitter.

In November, Rijiju had said that the collegium system of making judicial appointments was ''alien'' to the Constitution. Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla have also claimed that the judiciary was encroaching on the powers of the legislature.

A parliamentary panel too had expressed surprise that the government and the Supreme Court Collegium have failed to arrive at a consensus on the memorandum of procedure (MoP), guiding the appointment, elevation and transfer of apex court and high court judges, even after almost seven years.

In a recent report, the department-related Standing Committee on Law and Justice and Personnel said it expects the government and the judiciary to finalise the revised MoP, ''which is more efficient and transparent'', in terms of a Supreme Court observation.

''The committee is surprised to note that the Supreme Court and the government have failed to reach a consensus on the revision of the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) for appointment of judges to the constitutional courts (SC and the 25 HCs), though the same is under consideration of both for about seven years now,'' the panel headed by veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty pageant; Psychic and investigators: Search for missing cat captivates Bolivia

Odd News Roundup: Miss El Salvador dons golden bitcoin outfit at beauty page...

 Global
2
World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to feature prominently

World Economic Forum 2023 summit to start at Davos tomorrow, India to featur...

 Switzerland
3
Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electricity

Nearly one billion served by healthcare facilities without reliable electric...

 Global
4
FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

FEATURE-LGBTQ+ Africans fight Twitter hate speech after Musk's takeover

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unforgettable Romance: 2023 Top Tour and Travel Destinations for Couples

Experience the Wonders of the World's Best Hiking and Trekking Destinations in 2023

The Best Road Trip Routes for 2023

The Top Destination Weddings and Honeymoon Resorts

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023