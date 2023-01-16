HM Amit Shah wishes people on Thiruvalluvar day

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his warm greetings to the people on Thiruvalluvar day and said for centuries, the divine wisdom and life lessons taught by poet and philosopher Thiruvalluvar have guided the path to a pious life.

In a tweet, Shah hoped that the Thiruvalluvar day may unleash a nationwide renewed interest in reading of Thiruvalluvar books among the youth.

For centuries after centuries, the divine wisdom and life lessons taught by Thiruvalluvar have guided the path to a pious life, he said.

Thiruvalluvar was a celebrated Tamil poet and philosopher. He is known as the author of the Tirukkural, a collection of couplets on ethics, political and economical matters.

