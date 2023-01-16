Germany's Scholz has accepted defence minister's resignation - spokesperson
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 16:38 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 16:20 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has accepted Christine Lambrecht's resignation as defence minister and "accepts the decision", a government spokesperson said on Monday, adding that he would soon propose a successor to Germany's president.
Asked if Scholz had accepted Lambrecht's resignation, the spokesperson told a news conference: "Yes."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scholz
- Lambrecht
- Olaf Scholz
- Germany
- Paul Carrel
- Maria Sheahan
- German
- Christine Lambrecht's
Advertisement