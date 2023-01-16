PM Modi holds mega roadshow in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Delhi on Monday. Starting from Patel Chowk, the roadshow headed towards Parliament Street in the national capital. The mega roadshow was held in the backdrop of the two-day national executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being held at NDMC Convention Centre here starting today.

People and BJP workers thronged both sides of the roads to greet PM Modi. People showered flower petals on Prime Minister's cavalcade. PM received a grand welcome from BJP workers at NDMC Convention Centre after the roadshow. BJP national president JP Nadda along with Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders will attend the meeting.

The roadshow was previously planned for Tuesday. However, it was held today with a change in the party's schedule. This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier, in his home state of Gujarat, PM Modi organized a mega road show covering a distance of more than 50 kilometres for more than five hours.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party's national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries was held at the BJP headquarters. Vehicular traffic movement is likely to get affected in parts of Delhi and special traffic arrangements have been put in place to allow smooth flow of traffic, the Delhi Police said.

According to the traffic advisory Ashoka Road (Windsor Place to Jai Singh Road GPO Both Carriageways), Sansad Marg, Tolstoy Road (Janpath to Sansad Marg), Rafi Marg (Rail Bhawan to Sansad Marg), Jantar Mantar Road, Imtiaz Khan Marg and Bangla Sahib Lane will remain closed till 5 pm. Delhi Police further informed that Baba Kharak Singh Road, Outer Circle Connaught Place, Park Street/Shankar Road, Minto Road, Mandir Marg, Barakhamba Road, Panchkuain Road, Raisina Road, Tolstoy Road, Janpath, Firozeshah Road, Rafi Marg, Rani Jhansi Road, DBG Road, Chelmsford Road, Bhai Veer Singh Marg, DDU Marg, Ranjit Singh flyover, Talkatora Road and Pandit Pant Marg are expected to experience a heavy volume of traffic on Monday.

Traffic has been diverted at Gol Dak Khana, Gurdwara Rakab Ganj, Windsor, Rail Bhawan, Outer CC-Sansad Marg Junction, Raisina Road-Jantar Mantar Road Junction, Janpath-Tolstoy Road Junction and Tolstoy road KG Marg junctions. Delhi Police has advised people to avoid the above-mentioned roads, stretches and areas in view of the VIP movement. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)