I-T targeted Bengal MLA Jakir Hossain as he is TMC leader: Mamata

Days after the seizure of a large amount of money from properties linked to West Bengal MLA Jakir Hossain during Income Tax raids, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said he was targeted because he is a Trianmool Congress leader.

She also claimed that Hossain, the MLA of Jangipur in Murshidabad district, has been framed.

An amount of Rs 11 crore in cash was seized from at least 20 properties linked to Hossain in Kolkata, New Delhi and Murshidabad during the I-T raids on January 11 and 12.

''Jakir is a 'bidi' industrialist. Around 20,000 people work for him. Will he be paying them through bank transactions? How many bidi workers have bank accounts? ''Jakir is facing this situation because he is a TMC worker. Central agencies are selectively targeting TMC leaders. There were attempts to kill Jakir. A conspiracy is being hatched against him,'' Banerjee said.

Banerjee was addressing an administrative review meeting at Sagardighi in Murshidabad district.

Hossain had earlier claimed that the seized money was meant for paying salaries of his employees.

In an apparent reference to Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, who was looking after party affairs in Murshidabad when he was with the Trinamool Congress, she said, ''It's my bad luck that someone who was entrusted with the responsibility of this district is now selectively directing central agencies to the homes of TMC leaders.'' She said CBI, ED or I-T raids should first be conducted on the residences of BJP leaders.

The TMC supremo also criticised the ''illegal'' arrest of party spokesperson Saket Gokhale by Gujarat Police from Banga Bhavan in New Delhi last week.

Alleging that a team of Gujarat Police, along with their Delhi counterparts, entered Banga Bhavan sans permission and took away CCTV footage, Banerjee said she will direct Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to take legal action from now on if someone enters the state government-owned property without proper permission.

''A few days ago, one of our party workers for social networks was illegally arrested by Gujarat Police from Banga Bhavan. He was earlier arrested in Gujarat and Rajasthan,'' she said.

''You have seized the entire CCTV footage from Banga Bhavan where governors, judges and journalists put up. Even I stay there sometimes when I visit Delhi. Who gave you the right to seize the footage? Where did you get the audacity to do it?'' Banerjee said.

TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale was arrested by Gujarat Police for the third time in the last one month. Gokhale, who was arrested in a case related to the alleged misuse of money collected through crowd-funding, has got bail twice.

