PM Modi attends BJP National Executive meeting in Delhi

According to BJP sources, the three resolutions of the National Executive meeting encompass political, economic and international affairs. The strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in nine states slated this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be discussed.

ANI | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda at NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday attended the two-day National Executive meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the NDMC Convention Centre in Delhi. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union Ministers including Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled States and other senior party leaders also participated at the key meeting.

According to BJP sources, the three resolutions of the National Executive meeting encompass political, economic and international affairs. The strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in nine states slated this year and the Lok Sabha elections to be held next year will be discussed. BJP's 'Pravas Yojna' for weak Lok Sabha seats and strengthening of booth-level teams will also be discussed. Leaders can also be entrusted with big responsibilities related to the electoral state, informed party sources.

This is the first major meeting of the party after the landslide victory in Gujarat. Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a grand roadshow in Delhi. Starting from Patel Chowk, the roadshow headed towards Parliament Street in the national capital.

People and BJP workers thronged both sides of the roads to greet PM Modi. People showered flower petals on Prime Minister's cavalcade. After the roadshow, the PM received a grand welcome from BJP workers at NDMC Convention Centre. The roadshow was previously planned for Tuesday. However, it was held today with a change in the party's schedule.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party's national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries was held at the BJP headquarters. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

