Polish PM to Germany: send Ukraine all weapons, including tanks

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia's invasion, including tanks. Delivering the keynote speech at a ceremony marking former conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble's half-century in parliament, he implicitly criticised Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reluctance to send heavier weaponry. "I call for decisive actions by the German government," he said, to applause from gathered, mostly conservative, German legislators. "For all sorts of weapons to be delivered.

Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:00 IST
Mateusz Morawiecki Image Credit: Wikipedia
Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Germany should send Ukraine all the weapons it needs to defend itself against Russia's invasion, including tanks.

Delivering the keynote speech at a ceremony marking former conservative Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaueble's half-century in parliament, he implicitly criticised Social Democrat Chancellor Olaf Scholz's reluctance to send heavier weaponry.

"I call for decisive actions by the German government," he said, to applause from gathered, mostly conservative, German legislators. "For all sorts of weapons to be delivered. The battle for freedom and our future is raging as we speak... Tanks must not be left in storehouses, but placed in their hands."

