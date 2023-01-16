UK PM's spokesman: Gaps remain between EU and UK over N.Ireland trade solution
Reuters | London | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 17:42 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Significant differences remain between Britain and the European Union in talks over how to resolve the post-Brexit trade row relating to Northern Ireland, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's spokesman said on Monday.
The spokesman said he would guide reporters away from media speculation that the negotiations were about to enter the final so-called 'tunnel' phase.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
- Northern Ireland
- Rishi Sunak's
- post-Brexit
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tennis-Gutsy Evans helps Britain down Spain, reach United Cup knockouts
Britain opens nuclear fuel fund with aim to cut reliance on Russia
Britain to proscribe Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terror group - Telegraph
Britain could join Amazon Fund to help Brazil control deforestation - UK minister
Team US defeats Great Britain to secure place in final four at United Cup