Maha: Six candidates withdraw, 16 in fray for MLC polls of Nashik graduates' constituency

As many as six candidates on Monday withdrew their nominations for the upcoming Maharashtra legislative council elections for the Nashik graduates' constituency, leaving 16 in the fray, an official said. The term of five MLCs, including two from graduates' and three from teachers' constituencies, will end on February 7, and elections for the same will be held on January 30. Monday was the last day for withdrawal of nominations.

Candidates Amol Balasaheb Khade, Dr Sudhir Suresh Tambe, Dadasaheb Hiraman Pawar, Dhananjay Krishna Jadhav, Rajendra Daulat Nikam and Dhanraj Devidas Vispute withdrew their nominations, assistant returning officer deputy commissioner (General Administration) Ramesh Kale said.

As per the Representation of People Act 1950, people who have been graduates since a minimum of three years and possess a certificate that can be recognised as equivalent to a degree are eligible to vote in the graduates’ constituency polls. All eyes are on the election in the Nashik Division, after sitting MLC Dr Sudhir Tambe withdrew from filing his nomination on January 12 even as the Congress declared him as its candidate. The party on Sunday suspended Tambe. Tambe has been representing the Nashik Division Graduates' constituency in the Upper House of the legislature for the last three terms (18 years) and was renominated by the party from the seat for a fresh term.

Announcing the withdrawal of his candidature, Tambe had said his son Satyajit will contest the polls. Satyajit Tambe, however, filed his nomination as an independent candidate.

Another candidate Shalini Patil, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but could not get a party ticket, filed her nomination as an independent.

According to sources, Patil met Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and has sought his support.

