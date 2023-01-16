Allow shopkeepers affected by Bhagirath Palace fire rebuild their businesses: BJP leader to Delhi LG

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Kapoor on Monday wrote to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday and urged him to allow shopkeepers affected by the fire in Bhagirath Palace rebuild their businesses.

Around 200 shops were damaged in a massive fire at Bhagirath Palace in Chandni Chowk late November last year. Most of the shops gutted in the fire in the wholesale market dealt with electronic appliances.

Kapoor, in a letter to the Lt Governor, said the shopkeepers should not be punished for the “failure” of the authorities and that reconstruction of shops be allowed.

“Shopkeepers should not be punished for the failure of the authorities. Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation officials said that because the redevelopment plan of Old Delhi is not ready, they (shopkeepers) cannot be allowed to rebuild the shops. Considering this fire incident was a disaster, reconstruction should be allowed for shopkeepers,'' he said.

He requested the Lt Governor to help the traders by calling a meeting of the shopkeepers' association with municipal officials and getting them permission for reconstruction, citing that there is ''no evidence in the investigation'' to hint a human-caused fire.

The BJP leader urged Saxena, the chief secretary and the municipal commissioner of Delhi to provide all possible administrative help to the affected shopkeepers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)