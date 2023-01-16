Left Menu

Exhibition at venue of BJP national executive meet highlights Ram temple construction, party's welfare work

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-01-2023 18:35 IST | Created: 16-01-2023 18:35 IST
Cultural nationalism and the ongoing construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya were the focus of an exhibition organised by the BJP at the venue of its national executive meeting which began here on Monday.

The exhibition was broadly based on six themes, including flag-bearers of culture in which it showcased how the party preserved and restored India's ancient culture by the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and the rejuvenation of Kashi Vishwanath and Mahakaleshwar temples.

In the exhibition, the BJP also highlighted how India is emerging as a ''vishwa guru'' under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The exhibition showcased the party's nationalist agenda, various measures taken by the Modi government to strengthen India, and the welfare and public service work carried out by the party, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The two-day meeting of the BJP national executive began at the NDMC convention centre here.

