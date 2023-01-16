Strict legal action will be taken against land grabbers: Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said strict legal action will be taken against people involved in cases of land grabbing and they will be taught a lesson.

He was listening to people's grievances during a Janata Darshan programme at an auditorium in the Gorakhnath temple complex here.

On complaints of land grabbing, Adityanath said, ''Strict legal action will be taken against those involved in such acts and they will be taught a lesson.'' Several complaints of land encroachment were made to the CM during Janata Darshan, including one from Ballia district and two others from Kushinagar, an official release said.

A complainant from Ballia apprised the CM that he has two brothers and one of them sold his portion of their ancestral farmland after division. The purchaser, however, is cultivating the entire land of all the three brothers despite owning only one part of it and has refused to listen to them, sources said. After listening to the grievance, Adityanath assured the complainant of action, they said.

The chief minister during the programme assured people that ''every problem would get a quality solution and that no one would be subjected to injustice'', according to the statement. It said Adityanath met over 300 complainants. On the requests for financial assistance for treatment of serious diseases, the chief minister said it would be provided as soon as estimates were ready.

''No one's treatment will be hampered due to a lack of money,'' he asserted.

In the morning, the chief minister performed 'Rudrabhishek' with sugarcane juice and prayed to 'Mahadev' (Lord Shiva) for the wellbeing and prosperity of the people, the statement said.

