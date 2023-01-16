No Headline

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Monday said he will not forge an electoral alliance with any political party until a written assurance on 'greater Tipraland' is given to his regional party.

Debbarma's assertion came in the midst of political parties' hectic efforts to stitch electoral understanding ahead of Tripura Assembly elections due in February or March. The CPI(M) and Congress on Friday announced that they will fight the state assembly elections together.

The Tripura Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance or Tipra Motha, a regional political party led by royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarma, seeks a 'greater Tipraland', a separate state for the indigenous people of Tripura ''I know I am unwell and my enemy thinks I am weak and not keeping well. I would like to repeat that I will fight this battle to the last for the cause of 'thansa' (unity)'', he said at a rally at Khumulwng, around 20 km from the state capital.

Debbarma, who had been out of the state for treatment, said many leaders talk big.

''They offered me money, CM post and MP post… I don't know how many years I will remain alive but I don't want to go with money, power and post. I want to go with people's blessing'', the royal scion said.

Making it clear that he will fight for the next generation, Debbarma said, ''sometimes I receive threat of sending me jail but will not bow down to any pressure. I will not mind if we face defeat because this is the last fight''.

Claiming that 'Tiprasa' people have been deprived of rightful rights because there was no unity in the past 70 years, Debbarma said he doesn't believe in talks of the political parties.

''Give written assurance to the greater Tiprland and constitutional solution to the problems facing the Tiprasa or else Tipra Motha will not hold any talks for alliance. Don't try to give lollipops in order to create distance between him and Tiprasa'', he said.

Debbarma also urged 'Tiprasa' people to remain calm and be together for the next one month for the greater cause of the community.

Tipra Motha had won the elections to Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) in 2021.

Earlier, Tipra Motha chairman had told the media he will hold talks on alliance if any political party gives written assurance to greater Tiraland.

''Talks can be initiated if Narendra Modi or Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi or Sitaram Yechury gives written assurance to greater Tipraland or else Tipra Motha will contest the election alone'', he added.

