Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann should not be under anyone's remote control: Rahul Gandhi
In a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he should not be under anyones remote control and should run the state independently.
In a swipe at Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he should not be under anyone's remote control and should run the state independently. Punjab should be run from Punjab. It should not be run from Delhi, said Gandhi while addressing a gathering here during his Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I want to ask Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann that you are the chief minister of Punjab, Punjab should be run from Punjab only. Bhagwant Mann should not come under pressure of (Arvind) Kejriwal ji and Delhi. "You should work independently and should not be under the remote control of anyone," said Gandhi. Bhagwant Mann has been facing criticism from the opposition parties which allege that all major decisions of his government are being taken in Delhi by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
Gandhi said the Yatra was getting an overwhelming response and targeted the BJP government at the Centre.
Hatred and fear are being spread in the country and ''brother is being pitted against brother", he alleged.
He also attacked the BJP government over the issue of unemployment and inflation. He again said that the Yatra was opening the shops of love in the market of hatred.
