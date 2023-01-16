France's Le Maire: Europe's economic situation better than expected
Europe's economic situation is better than expected, said French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire on Monday ahead of a Eurogroup meeting.
"The economic situation of the European Union is better than expected (...) With economic results that are more positive than expected. I think that is good news and a sign of the solidity of the European economy," he told reporters.
