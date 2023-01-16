Jharkhand CM meets Kerala CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.

It was a friendly visit by the Jharkhand CM whose family was also accompanying him, a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Vijayan mentioned the meeting with Soren and his family on his Twitter handle.

''Had a warm interaction with Jharkhand Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM. He offered wholehearted cooperation in tourism development. Thanked him for deciding to spend his vacation in Kerala and wished him and his family a great time here,'' he tweeted.

The two CMs met at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where Tourism Secretary K S Srinivas gave a presentation on the tourism sector of Kerala. Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy were also present there.

