Jharkhand CM meets Kerala CM
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.It was a friendly visit by the Jharkhand CM whose family was also accompanying him, a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Ministers Office CMO said.Vijayan mentioned the meeting with Soren and his family on his Twitter handle.Had a warm interaction with Jharkhand Chief Minister HemantSorenJMM. He offered wholehearted cooperation in tourism development.
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren met with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Monday.
It was a friendly visit by the Jharkhand CM whose family was also accompanying him, a statement issued by the Kerala Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.
Vijayan mentioned the meeting with Soren and his family on his Twitter handle.
''Had a warm interaction with Jharkhand Chief Minister @HemantSorenJMM. He offered wholehearted cooperation in tourism development. Thanked him for deciding to spend his vacation in Kerala and wished him and his family a great time here,'' he tweeted.
The two CMs met at a hotel in Thiruvananthapuram where Tourism Secretary K S Srinivas gave a presentation on the tourism sector of Kerala. Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas and Chief Secretary Dr. V P Joy were also present there.
